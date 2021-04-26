ONE Gas (OGS) to Release Earnings on Monday

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect ONE Gas to post earnings of $1.80 per share for the quarter. ONE Gas has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at 3.68-3.92 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $3.68-3.92 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $484.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.66 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.63%. On average, analysts expect ONE Gas to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ONE Gas stock opened at $81.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.43 and a 200 day moving average of $74.90. ONE Gas has a 52 week low of $65.51 and a 52 week high of $90.24.

OGS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ONE Gas from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ONE Gas from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $79.00) on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Edward Jones began coverage on ONE Gas in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.50.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

