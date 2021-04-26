OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Trading 8.1% Higher

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) shares traded up 8.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $48.55 and last traded at $48.48. 1,282 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 83,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.86.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on OneWater Marine from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. KeyCorp started coverage on OneWater Marine in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on OneWater Marine from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on OneWater Marine in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.63.

The company has a market capitalization of $707.72 million and a PE ratio of -1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.55.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.60. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $214.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.26 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $64,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,299 shares in the company, valued at $2,748,782.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Troiano sold 20,000 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total value of $723,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,224 shares of company stock worth $1,110,956 in the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONEW. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in OneWater Marine by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in OneWater Marine by 1,405.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 37,840 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in OneWater Marine by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 16,062 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in OneWater Marine in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new stake in OneWater Marine in the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

