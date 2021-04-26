OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Trading 8.1% Higher

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) shares traded up 8.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $48.55 and last traded at $48.48. 1,282 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 83,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.86.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on OneWater Marine from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. KeyCorp started coverage on OneWater Marine in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on OneWater Marine from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on OneWater Marine in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.63.
The company has a market capitalization of $707.72 million and a PE ratio of -1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.55.
In other news, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $64,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,299 shares in the company, valued at $2,748,782.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Troiano sold 20,000 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total value of $723,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,224 shares of company stock worth $1,110,956 in the last quarter.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONEW. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in OneWater Marine by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in OneWater Marine by 1,405.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 37,840 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in OneWater Marine by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 16,062 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in OneWater Marine in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new stake in OneWater Marine in the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.14% of the company’s stock.
OneWater Marine Company Profile (NASDAQ:ONEW)
OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.
