Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) hit a new 52-week high on Monday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from $92.00 to $94.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Onex traded as high as $66.13 and last traded at $65.68, with a volume of 400 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.92.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ONEXF. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Onex from $92.50 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Onex from $91.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Onex from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Onex from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.40.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.62.

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $781.00 million for the quarter.

About Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF)

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

