OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th.

OPBK traded down $0.17 on Monday, reaching $10.25. The company had a trading volume of 63,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,910. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.32. OP Bancorp has a 52-week low of $5.54 and a 52-week high of $12.39.

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07.

Several research analysts have commented on OPBK shares. TheStreet raised shares of OP Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of OP Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $9.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OP Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

OP Bancorp Company Profile

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, and consumer loans; trade financing products; letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice; and home mortgage loans.

