Opacity (OPCT) One Day Volume Tops $339,130.00

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPCT) traded 25.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. One Opacity coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000377 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Opacity has a market capitalization of $16.15 million and $339,130.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Opacity has traded down 30.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Opacity

OPCT is a coin. Its launch date was November 12th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 coins. Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Opacity is medium.com/opacity-storage . Opacity’s official website is opacity.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Opacity has established itself as a tool to effortlessly share files uploaded through Oyster. After coming to an agreement, the projects will move forward together under that name. Opacity is a great step as it closes the former Oyster chapter and continues its mission to bring anonymized and decentralized data storage to all. Opacity means the user is in control over who sees his data. It keeps the users' filehandle private, and will be the only one able to access that file. Selectively share it with friends, or whole communities, to make files accessible to whatever audience you like. “

Opacity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opacity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opacity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

