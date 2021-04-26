OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,612,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 530,660 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.84% of OPKO Health worth $22,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in OPKO Health by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,628,639 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $148,632,000 after buying an additional 1,285,944 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in OPKO Health during the fourth quarter worth about $5,015,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in OPKO Health during the fourth quarter worth about $4,633,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in OPKO Health by 152.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,818,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,709,000 after buying an additional 1,098,178 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in OPKO Health during the fourth quarter worth about $2,348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.51% of the company’s stock.

In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.91 per share, with a total value of $1,173,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,999,598.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OPK opened at $4.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.27. OPKO Health, Inc. has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $6.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.72, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.98.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $494.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.13 million. Equities analysts predict that OPKO Health, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of OPKO Health from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

OPKO Health Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

