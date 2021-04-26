Oppenheimer Boosts Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Price Target to $205.00

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AYI. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Cowen upped their price objective on Acuity Brands from $133.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird raised Acuity Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Acuity Brands from $152.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.86.

Shares of NYSE:AYI traded up $3.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $181.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,930. Acuity Brands has a twelve month low of $70.55 and a twelve month high of $178.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.17.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.39. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 7.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Acuity Brands will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $198,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,780,742. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 9.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,078 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,156,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $594,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

