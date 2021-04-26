Oppenheimer Boosts American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target to $165.00

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price target upped by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $128.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the payment services company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.32% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays raised their target price on American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on American Express from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.33.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $144.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. American Express has a one year low of $76.00 and a one year high of $151.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $4,796,244.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,177 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the third quarter valued at about $383,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 9.6% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,119 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Express during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 83.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

