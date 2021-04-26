Oppenheimer Boosts American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target to $165.00

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price target upped by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $128.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the payment services company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.32% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays raised their target price on American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on American Express from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.33.
Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $144.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. American Express has a one year low of $76.00 and a one year high of $151.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.
In other news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $4,796,244.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,177 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the third quarter valued at about $383,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 9.6% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,119 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Express during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 83.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About American Express
American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.
