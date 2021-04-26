Oppenheimer Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for SEI Investments in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.89. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for SEI Investments’ FY2021 earnings at $3.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $455.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.55 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.50 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $57.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $45.96 and a 52 week high of $63.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.31.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SEI Investments by 259.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 658 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in SEI Investments in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in SEI Investments by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in SEI Investments by 148.9% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,795 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 54,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $3,145,302.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,356,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,552,141.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total transaction of $295,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,419,332.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 109,994 shares of company stock valued at $6,373,795. Insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

Read More: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.