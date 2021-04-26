Oppenheimer Comments on Tractor Supply’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) – Oppenheimer raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Tractor Supply in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $2.78 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.60. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s FY2022 earnings at $6.97 EPS.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.56. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TSCO. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.32.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $189.38 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $173.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.94. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $96.06 and a 52 week high of $191.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 9,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $591,525.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,090,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,364,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.