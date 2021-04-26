Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) Hits New 12-Month High at $47.84

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $47.84 and last traded at $47.84, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.41.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.05 and a 200 day moving average of $33.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $604.46 million, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.17.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $6.17 EPS for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $422.91 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oppenheimer in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer by 297.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oppenheimer in the 4th quarter worth about $179,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oppenheimer in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

About Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY)

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

