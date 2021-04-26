Oppenheimer Weighs in on Skyworks Solutions, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) – Analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Skyworks Solutions in a report released on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer now anticipates that the semiconductor manufacturer will post earnings of $2.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.04. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Skyworks Solutions’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.33 EPS.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Bank of America cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.40.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $190.92 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $180.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.95. Skyworks Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $92.45 and a fifty-two week high of $195.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.52 billion, a PE ratio of 39.86, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total transaction of $676,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 344.4% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.