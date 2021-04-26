Opus (OPT) Price Down 11.9% Over Last Week

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. In the last week, Opus has traded down 11.9% against the dollar. One Opus coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. Opus has a total market capitalization of $828,494.57 and approximately $12.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.50 or 0.00064463 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00020082 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001869 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.75 or 0.00061202 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $397.15 or 0.00742108 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.69 or 0.00094713 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,970.57 or 0.07419398 BTC.

Opus Coin Profile

Opus (CRYPTO:OPT) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 15th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 coins and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 coins. The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Opus is opus-foundation.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Opus is a decentralized music-sharing platform that is uncensorable, fair and easy to use, with its main focus being the monetization of music with no middlemen fees involved, ensuring that artists are properly rewarded fortheir efforts. Opus leverages the Ethereum network for transactions and the IPFS protocol for file storage. The OPT token is used for all in-platform transatcions. “

