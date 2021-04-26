Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Holdings Cut by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,289,529 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 128,168 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $90,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 25.6% in the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,721 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 91,175 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,398,000 after buying an additional 4,860 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 111,985 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,859,000 after acquiring an additional 16,309 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 27,683 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 248.0% in the 1st quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 47.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total value of $76,256,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,218,592 shares in the company, valued at $147,114,835.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $3,353,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,808,000 shares of company stock valued at $254,732,810 in the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Oracle from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $65.00 price objective on Oracle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Oracle from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Oracle in a research report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.36.

NYSE ORCL opened at $74.97 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.63. The company has a market capitalization of $216.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $50.86 and a 12 month high of $80.21.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

