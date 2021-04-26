Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) Coverage Initiated at Canaccord Genuity

Equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 169.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 15th. National Securities started coverage on Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORMP traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.01. 3,196 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 748,505. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.86 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.36 and its 200-day moving average is $6.13. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $12.73.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 45.93% and a negative net margin of 424.76%. Equities research analysts predict that Oramed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORMP. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 12,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its proprietary flagship product is the ORMD-0801, an orally ingestible insulin capsule, which completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of individuals with diabetes.

