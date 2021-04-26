Orbia Advance (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $5.45

Shares of Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.45 and last traded at $5.45, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.45.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MXCHY. Zacks Investment Research raised Orbia Advance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Orbia Advance in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 0.10.

Orbia Advance Corporation, SAB. de C.V. provides products and solutions for precision agriculture, building and infrastructure, fluor, polymer solutions, and data communications sectors worldwide. The company focuses on ensuring food security, reducing water scarcity, reinventing the future of cities and homes, connecting communities to data infrastructure, and expanding access to health and wellness with advanced materials.

