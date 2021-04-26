Orbitcoin Market Cap Hits $931,233.32 (ORB)

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. In the last week, Orbitcoin has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. One Orbitcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000542 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Orbitcoin has a market cap of $931,233.32 and approximately $47.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,518.51 or 1.00246152 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00041663 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $660.83 or 0.01237816 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00010370 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $273.84 or 0.00512937 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $202.76 or 0.00379800 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003006 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.19 or 0.00131483 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004095 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003539 BTC.

Orbitcoin Coin Profile

ORB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official website is orbitcoin.org . Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that is a clone but with the added mission of trying to encourage scientific research. OrbitCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid without the PoS reward to reduce inflation but maintain the resistance to 51% attacks. There are transaction messages with a 30 second block time, a block reward that halves from 0.25 to a minimal 0.00000001. There are four transaction confirmations needed and 200 for newly mined blocks. block hashing is BLAKE2sPoW hashing is NeoScryptPoS hashing is SHA-256d “

Orbitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orbitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

