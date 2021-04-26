Orbs (ORBS) Market Cap Tops $293.48 Million

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded 25.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. One Orbs coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000245 BTC on popular exchanges. Orbs has a total market cap of $293.48 million and approximately $8.87 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Orbs has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Orbs Profile

Orbs (ORBS) is a coin. Its launch date was March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,229,950,518 coins. Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orbs’ official message board is www.orbs.com/blog . The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Orbs is www.orbs.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbs combine scalability, low fees and isolation between virtual chains with Ethereum’s mature decentralized asset ecosystem. The Orbs Proof-of-Stake (PoS) ecosystem is the backbone of the Orbs network and the Universe that is being created. This ecosystem serves as the foundation for the security and operation of the network, enabling an optimal platform for decentralized applications. The Orbs Universe is centered around three core roles – Validators, Guardians and Delegators. “

Buying and Selling Orbs

