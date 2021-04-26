Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 2,135 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

AEP stock opened at $87.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.48 and its 200-day moving average is $82.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.34. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.80 and a 1 year high of $94.21.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.81%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total value of $178,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,568,813.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 66,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total transaction of $5,068,663.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,278,837.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,935 shares of company stock worth $9,204,606 in the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Edward Jones assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Guggenheim upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.18.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.