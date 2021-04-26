Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 2,190 Shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,564 shares of the LED producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cree were worth $4,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cree in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cree by 17.8% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in Cree by 152.3% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 820 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period.

In related news, Director John B. Replogle sold 1,722 shares of Cree stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total value of $178,399.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,366,012.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clyde Hosein sold 13,816 shares of Cree stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total value of $1,733,631.68. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CREE opened at $114.77 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.02 and a beta of 1.43. Cree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.15 and a 12-month high of $129.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The LED producer reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Cree had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The firm had revenue of $127.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cree, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

CREE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cree from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Cree from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Cree in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Cree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Cree from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.57.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

