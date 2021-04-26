Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 894 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Catalent were worth $3,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Catalent by 41.3% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Catalent in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Catalent in the third quarter worth about $7,344,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Catalent by 8.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 127,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,917,000 after buying an additional 10,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Catalent by 3.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 349,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,924,000 after buying an additional 11,471 shares during the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CTLT shares. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Catalent has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

In other Catalent news, CFO Wetteny Joseph sold 4,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.73, for a total value of $523,612.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.77, for a total transaction of $148,078.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,871 shares of company stock valued at $7,997,007. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $114.89 on Monday. Catalent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.56 and a 12 month high of $127.68. The stock has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.32.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Catalent had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $910.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

