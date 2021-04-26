Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,096 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $3,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IRM. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 19,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 9,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Iron Mountain by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 109,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $282,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 239,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,278,965. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 46,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $1,806,969.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,145,801.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,570 shares of company stock worth $3,025,261. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of IRM opened at $40.32 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.37. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $21.54 and a 1-year high of $41.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 87.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.02). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 23.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.86%.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

