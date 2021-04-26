Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,601 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $3,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter worth about $294,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 217.4% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 8.2% in the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 10,965 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 223.1% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 420 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 27.0% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 58,694 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,038,000 after buying an additional 12,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

ROST has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Ross Stores currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.80.

In other Ross Stores news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 45,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total value of $5,644,933.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,545,111.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 1,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total transaction of $173,869.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,847,374.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 223,322 shares of company stock valued at $26,703,008. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ross Stores stock opened at $128.82 on Monday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.65 and a fifty-two week high of $130.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.94 billion, a PE ratio of 153.36, a P/E/G ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.75 and its 200-day moving average is $113.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.89%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

