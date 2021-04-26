Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,480 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $4,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $395,322,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,150,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $350,223,000 after purchasing an additional 907,648 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,621,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $324,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001,415 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,688,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $278,591,000 after purchasing an additional 55,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $192,651,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 148,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total value of $9,784,207.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,874,712.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William A. Bloom sold 33,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $2,153,499.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,589,661.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,332 shares of company stock valued at $12,064,527 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on HIG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $69.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $51.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.77.

NYSE:HIG opened at $68.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.72. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.26 and a fifty-two week high of $69.60.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.78%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.