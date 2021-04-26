Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $4,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 102,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,807,000 after acquiring an additional 17,480 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 332,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,672,000 after purchasing an additional 103,164 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 133,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,922,000 after acquiring an additional 36,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $2,021,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCA opened at $202.50 on Monday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.21 and a 52 week high of $205.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.18.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.29%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $185.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.89.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $49,590.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,473.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total transaction of $274,213.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,119 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,436.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,314 shares of company stock worth $20,526,026 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

