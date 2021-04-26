Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 474 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Repligen were worth $3,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Repligen during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Repligen by 685.7% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Repligen during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Repligen during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Repligen during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on RGEN. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $168.00) on shares of Repligen in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.20.

In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 21,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total value of $4,165,161.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,210,464.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP James Bylund sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.25, for a total transaction of $73,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,677. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 47,382 shares of company stock valued at $9,056,388 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Repligen stock opened at $218.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $198.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 266.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 13.67, a quick ratio of 12.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Repligen Co. has a 12-month low of $109.38 and a 12-month high of $228.84.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $108.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.89 million. Repligen had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 6.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

