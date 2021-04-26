Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 5,690 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,690 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $3,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hartree Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 207.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hartree Partners LP now owns 200,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,148,000 after acquiring an additional 135,000 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 446,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,734,000 after purchasing an additional 14,687 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 153,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 9,560 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in NRG Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,766,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Guggenheim lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.72.

NRG opened at $37.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.55. NRG Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.22 and a fifty-two week high of $44.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.61 and its 200 day moving average is $36.66. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.00.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($1.08). NRG Energy had a net margin of 43.90% and a return on equity of 50.32%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 32.83%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

