Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $3,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth $445,792,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth $198,402,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 912,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $264,920,000 after purchasing an additional 413,430 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,645,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $477,567,000 after purchasing an additional 345,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 219.9% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 303,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,031,000 after purchasing an additional 208,481 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.50, for a total transaction of $476,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,582 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,285. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.84, for a total value of $318,992.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,850.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,118 shares of company stock worth $4,771,584 in the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Moody’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James upgraded Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Moody’s from $292.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.17.

MCO opened at $327.73 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $302.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.07. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $235.13 and a 1 year high of $329.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.33 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.06). Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 29.92%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

