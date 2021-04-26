Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Grows Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,785,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,511,619,000 after buying an additional 1,207,254 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,323,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,157,267,000 after acquiring an additional 82,102 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,063,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,320,856,000 after acquiring an additional 298,628 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,836,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $791,874,000 after buying an additional 111,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,585,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $683,679,000 after buying an additional 86,935 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $434.22 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $405.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $408.32. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $304.55 and a 52 week high of $455.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.39 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.563 dividend. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.24%.

In related news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total value of $2,536,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,457,382.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $433.78.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

