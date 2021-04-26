Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $3.19 Million Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $3,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $951,586,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,403,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $433,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,822 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $45,730,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 677,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,048,000 after acquiring an additional 151,066 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

SRE opened at $137.07 on Monday. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $112.16 and a twelve month high of $140.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 34.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is an increase from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 64.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.45.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

