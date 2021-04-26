Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $3.21 Million Stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,105 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in AECOM were worth $3,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of AECOM by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,723 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in AECOM by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,743 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AECOM during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AECOM during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in AECOM during the first quarter worth $43,000. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ACM opened at $67.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of -57.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.97. AECOM has a 1 year low of $28.86 and a 1 year high of $68.21.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 9.37% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays upped their price target on AECOM from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on AECOM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.89.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

