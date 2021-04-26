Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $3.28 Million Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $3,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.22.

Shares of DLR opened at $149.04 on Monday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $124.65 and a one year high of $165.49. The company has a market cap of $41.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.87.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%. On average, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.77%.

In other news, Director David C. Ruberg sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $234,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 719,808 shares in the company, valued at $99,333,504. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David C. Ruberg sold 48,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.38, for a total transaction of $6,442,254.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 719,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,007,991.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,930 shares of company stock valued at $7,488,629. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.