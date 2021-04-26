Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $3.62 Million Stake in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in GameStop were worth $3,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new position in GameStop during the first quarter worth $45,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GameStop in the first quarter valued at about $1,625,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GameStop in the fourth quarter valued at about $653,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in GameStop in the fourth quarter valued at about $687,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in GameStop in the fourth quarter valued at about $452,000.

Get GameStop alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on GME shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on GameStop from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of GameStop in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $37.06.

GameStop stock opened at $151.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.50. GameStop Corp. has a one year low of $3.77 and a one year high of $483.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of -35.57 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $183.95 and its 200 day moving average is $76.12.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 33.58% and a negative net margin of 5.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GameStop Corp. will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and subscription cards.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME).

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.