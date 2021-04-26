Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $4.10 Million Stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,886 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $4,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IPG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 148,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 74.3% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on IPG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The Interpublic Group of Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.63.

The Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $29.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.35 and a twelve month high of $30.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.28 and a 200-day moving average of $24.44.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from The Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.96%.

In other news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 5,714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total value of $150,049.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 628,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $16,799,508.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

About The Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

