Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $4.16 Million Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WM. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.58.

Shares of WM opened at $135.50 on Monday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.13 and a 12-month high of $136.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.60 and its 200 day moving average is $118.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $57.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. On average, analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.27%.

In other Waste Management news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $346,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,378,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $48,077.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,382 shares of company stock valued at $3,731,129. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

