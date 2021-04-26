Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Increases Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $3,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in PerkinElmer by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 10,326,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,481,786,000 after buying an additional 1,019,219 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,590,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in PerkinElmer by 991.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 553,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $79,373,000 after purchasing an additional 502,428 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,246,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $178,808,000 after acquiring an additional 458,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter valued at $65,803,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 2,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.07, for a total value of $301,052.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,292.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PKI opened at $134.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.12. The company has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.71 and a 12-month high of $162.70.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.95. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.83%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PKI. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.93.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

