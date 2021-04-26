Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Increases Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Marriott International by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,806,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,064,000 after purchasing an additional 9,012,524 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $354,414,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,255,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,542,000 after buying an additional 214,867 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Marriott International by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,961,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,757,000 after purchasing an additional 18,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its stake in Marriott International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 1,352,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,404,000 after purchasing an additional 31,527 shares in the last quarter. 57.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total value of $903,261.90. Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 20,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.69, for a total transaction of $3,093,800.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 63,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,849,266.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,793 shares of company stock valued at $10,818,947. 12.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $148.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $48.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 279.93 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $148.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.48. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.52 and a 1-year high of $159.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 188.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on MAR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.44.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

