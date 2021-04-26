Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Increases Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $3,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Albemarle by 199.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,087,000 after purchasing an additional 59,096 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,845,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,668,000. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ALB. Argus lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $140.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Albemarle from $125.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.26.

ALB opened at $161.23 on Monday. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $55.75 and a one year high of $188.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $150.28 and its 200-day moving average is $142.01. The company has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of 45.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. Albemarle had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $879.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 25.83%.

In other news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 15,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total value of $2,356,680.28. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $227,449.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,724,223.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,477 shares of company stock worth $2,818,196 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

