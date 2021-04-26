Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Increases Stock Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 637 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $3,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 244.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

In other news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total value of $49,562,973.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TTWO stock opened at $176.19 on Monday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.01 and a 52-week high of $214.91. The company has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a PE ratio of 42.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $175.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.15.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.29. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $814.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TTWO. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Wedbush raised their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist raised their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.08.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

Featured Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.