Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Increases Stock Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $3,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,684,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,897,000 after acquiring an additional 702,534 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth $128,696,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 206.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 672,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,301,000 after buying an additional 453,307 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth $32,297,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth $28,247,000. 42.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total transaction of $861,373.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 302,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,522,582.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.24, for a total transaction of $1,366,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 269,192 shares in the company, valued at $52,557,046.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,812 shares of company stock valued at $12,700,273 in the last ninety days. 23.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ZS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Zscaler presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.48.

Zscaler stock opened at $190.26 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.90 and a 12 month high of $230.88. The stock has a market cap of $25.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -213.78 and a beta of 0.79.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.47. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. The business had revenue of $157.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.45 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

