Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 1,222 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,092 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $4,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,402,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SBNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.47.

Shares of SBNY opened at $238.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $71.44 and a 12-month high of $249.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $228.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.39. Signature Bank had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 10.39%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.63%.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

