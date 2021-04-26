Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 2,437 Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $4,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at $1,134,000. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in XPO Logistics by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 9,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,168,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in XPO Logistics by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 5,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in XPO Logistics by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Adrian Kingshott sold 27,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total value of $3,182,737.47. Following the sale, the director now owns 84,242 shares in the company, valued at $9,904,331.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 83,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.88, for a total value of $10,211,228.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,705,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,279,787,216.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 286,255 shares of company stock worth $34,173,588 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.17.

XPO opened at $136.87 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $126.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.06. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $138.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of 166.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.54. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

