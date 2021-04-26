Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 2,519 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the first quarter worth about $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $82.64 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,180.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $44.17 and a 1 year high of $83.97.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.17). Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Sysco’s payout ratio is 89.55%.

Several analysts have commented on SYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sysco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.56.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

