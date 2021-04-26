Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 3,920 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,620 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Match Group were worth $4,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Match Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Match Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Match Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Match Group during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Match Group stock opened at $149.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $40.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -225.77, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $145.33 and its 200 day moving average is $142.51. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.56 and a 52-week high of $174.68.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Match Group had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $651.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Match Group’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on MTCH. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Match Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Match Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.64.

In other Match Group news, Director Joseph Levin sold 144,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total transaction of $22,610,160.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,181,015.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total transaction of $4,202,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,866,353.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

