Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 15,275 Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 32.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,275 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $3,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 50.0% in the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 37.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Penn National Gaming news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.98, for a total transaction of $1,249,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,792,233.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Peter M. Carlino sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total transaction of $371,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 596,453 shares in the company, valued at $73,840,881.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,081,540 shares of company stock worth $382,709,039. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PENN shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penn National Gaming has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.45.

Shares of PENN opened at $89.74 on Monday. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.37 and a twelve month high of $142.00. The company has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.39.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 19.86%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.80) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

