Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,330 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,367 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $3,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAX. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International in the third quarter worth about $387,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 269.1% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 14,421 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 10,514 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 1.8% during the third quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 42,624 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 17,898 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BAX. UBS Group cut Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Baxter International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Baxter International from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baxter International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.54.

Shares of Baxter International stock opened at $87.87 on Monday. Baxter International Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.79 and a twelve month high of $94.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.93, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.99.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.61%.

In other news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total transaction of $421,954.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,119,080.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew Frye sold 10,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total value of $932,605.21. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,586.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

