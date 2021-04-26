Orient Overseas (International) (OTCMKTS:OROVY) Sets New 1-Year High at $86.80

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $86.80 and last traded at $86.80, with a volume of 252 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.52.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orient Overseas (International) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.71. The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.26 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a $6.793 dividend. This is an increase from Orient Overseas (International)’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. Orient Overseas (International)’s dividend payout ratio is 33.87%.

Orient Overseas (International) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OROVY)

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, North America, and internationally. The company offers trunk and intermodal services; freight management services and IT solutions; supply-chain management and distribution services; and containerized shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

