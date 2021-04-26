Orient Walt (HTDF) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $475,631.00

Orient Walt (CURRENCY:HTDF) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. In the last week, Orient Walt has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Orient Walt coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0739 or 0.00000138 BTC on major exchanges. Orient Walt has a total market capitalization of $6.86 million and approximately $475,631.00 worth of Orient Walt was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.53 or 0.00062696 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.89 or 0.00284001 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004752 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $533.33 or 0.00997239 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $385.32 or 0.00720486 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00025482 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,318.87 or 0.99697659 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Orient Walt Coin Profile

Orient Walt’s total supply is 96,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,944,196 coins. The official website for Orient Walt is www.orientwalt.com . Orient Walt’s official Twitter account is @htdfwalt and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Since the foundation, Orient Walt (HTDF) was a public chain open to the world. With blockchain technology as the core, it integrates application scenarios in many aspects and from multiple perspectives, uses the characteristics of blockchain technology to solve the problems which could not be solved in traditional networks。Orient Walt (HTDF) brings forward unique comprehensive solutions through the analysis on the existing problems of blockchain, and solves a concrete problems such as difficult implementation in the era of blockchain based on the governance mechanisms like POS+PBFT mixed consensus mechanism, chain group cross-chain technology, new intelligent contract, identity certification, etc., as well as diversified mining technologies. “

