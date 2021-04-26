Origin Dollar Trading 0.3% Higher Over Last Week (OUSD)

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. Origin Dollar has a market cap of $7.45 million and approximately $20,046.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Origin Dollar has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One Origin Dollar coin can currently be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00001847 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.62 or 0.00062694 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $151.59 or 0.00282653 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004775 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $535.85 or 0.00999140 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $388.96 or 0.00725262 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00025655 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53,657.46 or 1.00049735 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Origin Dollar

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 7,524,129 coins. Origin Dollar’s official website is www.ousd.com . The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol . Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Origin Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origin Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

