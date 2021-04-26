Origo (OGO) Price Down 5.2% Over Last 7 Days

Origo (CURRENCY:OGO) traded up 10.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. Origo has a total market cap of $8.78 million and $4.09 million worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origo coin can now be bought for about $0.0199 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Origo has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.71 or 0.00064650 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00019705 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001863 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.62 or 0.00060742 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $399.96 or 0.00744857 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.38 or 0.00093822 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,072.19 or 0.07583781 BTC.

Origo Coin Profile

Origo is a coin. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2018. Origo’s total supply is 681,277,850 coins and its circulating supply is 440,516,809 coins. The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Origo is origo.network . Origo’s official Twitter account is @OrigoNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Origo is medium.com/@origonetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Origo Network presents a security protocol which aims to provide not only confidential transactions but also input/output data privacy for decentralized applications written in smart contracts. With the Origo privacy-preserving application platform (PPAP), application developers can create DAPPs with secure input/ output data without any knowledge about cryptography. To increase the level of anonymity, Origo bypasses the limitation of the public blockchain where information about each transaction is available for everyone through off-chain execution and proof of correctness. Other stages, such as verification of computation for privacy-preserving application, require on-chain computations. “

Buying and Selling Origo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origo using one of the exchanges listed above.

